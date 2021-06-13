One COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for this week

DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Health Department will conduct one COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week, providing first-dose or second-dose Moderna vaccinations.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. until noon at the health department, 200 S. College St., Danville, on Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome no later than 11:30 a.m.

Link for Registration: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/c8c3a600-204e-467c-9fcb-345bedba0012.

Masks will be required at the event.

Health officials emphasize there are still multiple opportunities to get vaccinated throughout Vermilion County, at the health department, OSF, Carle, the VA, Aunt Martha’s, and other private providers.

All major pharmacies in the county are offering at least some combination of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call to see which vaccine they are offering if you have a preference.