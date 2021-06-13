Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, IL

One COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for this week

By Staff Report
Posted by 
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsHVD_0aTA01m300

DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Health Department will conduct one COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week, providing first-dose or second-dose Moderna vaccinations.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. until noon at the health department, 200 S. College St., Danville, on Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome no later than 11:30 a.m.

Link for Registration: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/c8c3a600-204e-467c-9fcb-345bedba0012.

Masks will be required at the event.

Health officials emphasize there are still multiple opportunities to get vaccinated throughout Vermilion County, at the health department, OSF, Carle, the VA, Aunt Martha’s, and other private providers.

All major pharmacies in the county are offering at least some combination of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call to see which vaccine they are offering if you have a preference.

Commercial-News

Commercial-News

Danville, IL
695
Followers
65
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commercial-News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
Vermilion County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Vaccines
City
Danville, IL
County
Vermilion County, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Danville, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Government
Vermilion County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19#The Health Department#S College St#Osf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Jon Rahm is the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open. Two monumental birdie putts clinched it. Rahm birdied his final two holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and win the U.S. Open by a shot over Luis Oosthuizen. Trailing Oosthuizen by a shot when he stepped to the 17th...
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...