Phil Collen said Vince Neil has plenty of time to get his voice back into shape before Def Leppard and Motley Crue launch their delayed Stadium Tour. The guitarist was asked about an incident on May 29 when the singer was forced to abandon a solo show, telling the audience: “I'm sorry, you guys. It's been a long time… My fucking voice is gone.” It was Neil’s first concert since the pandemic shut down live music, and the rescheduled Stadium Tour doesn’t commence until June 16, 2022.