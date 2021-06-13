Every announcement from Microsoft and Bethesda’s joint E3 showcase
Going into E3 2021, Microsoft was always the company to watch. While the Xbox Series X has been light on exclusives so far, there was a sense that E3 was going to be where the narrative changed. That’s largely because of Bethesda, which Microsoft officially acquired this year in a blockbuster deal. To celebrate, Microsoft and Bethesda decided to hold a 90-minute megaconference this year, which set fans’ expectations extremely high.www.digitaltrends.com