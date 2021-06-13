Every announcement from Microsoft and Bethesda’s joint E3 showcase

Developers over the past year have endeavored to push the limits of the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 as their hardware is capable of producing seriously good graphics, high FPS and more. One of the best examples is Metro Exodus, a game that is known for its detailed, post apocalyptical worlds. Deep Silver and 4A games have officially announced that Metro Exodus is currently available on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 as it released on 18th June 2021. The next-gen release of Metro Exodus allows players to genuinely experience the world like never before as the developers have used the hardware capabilities of the latest consoles to the best of their abilities.