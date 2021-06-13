Countdown to Kickoff: Kelchner to Kearney for 83 Yards

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 84 days from the 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As the countdown continues to kickoff by jersey numbers and Mountaineer moments, we highlight some of the greats ever to wear the old gold and blue. Today, we look at a familiar connection, Geno Smith to Stedman Bailey, for an 84-Yard touchdown pass.

Sitting at 2-0 and ranked 24th in the country, West Virginia was in its third game of the 1993 season with wins over Western Michigan and Maryland hosting a Missouri Tiger team that had just been shutout 73-0.

The Mountaineers were playing sloppy and only led 7-0 at the half, but midway through the third quarter, West Virginia quarterback Jake "The Snake" Kelchner squeezed in a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jay Kearney. Then, just moments later, Kelchner dropped back to pass and found Jay Kearney over the middle in stride for the 83-yard touchdown pass, breaking the game open. The play marked the fourth-longest touchdown pass in history and the second at Mountaineer Field. Naturally, the play has shuffled down the program history ranks.

The duo linked up three times for 125 yards and two touchdowns as the Mountaineers smothered Mizzou 35-3.

