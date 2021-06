"My middle-school experience was me crying every day because I wanted a nose job so bad. Thankfully, I got one. I had a really big bump on my nose, and I would get made fun of every single day. It just became my biggest insecurity by far. Boys would say things like, 'She's pretty, but she has a really big nose.' I remember my sixth-grade crush said something about it, and I went home crying. I've wanted a nose job since I was eight years old—that was the first thing I did when I got money, which is so sad. I look back now and I wasn't ugly. I was never ugly, but I thought I was literally a gremlin troll; I thought I was the ugliest person on the entire planet, which is so sad. No 12-year-old girl should ever think that about herself.