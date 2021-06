After acquiring his rights during the 2019 off-season, the Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Kevin Hayes to a seven-year, $50 million deal that seemed to pay off almost right away. He filled a major void in the top six forwards and clicked with the current roster right from the jump. Entering his second full season with the Flyers, Hayes was expected to be a key contributor to the team’s success down the stretch during the 2020-21 season. After starting off seemingly strong in the first couple of games, he never got things going down the stretch, which was a major problem for the team.