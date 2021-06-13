Cancel
Music

News Round-Up: Ed Sheeran, The Courteeners

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 9 days ago

Our recap of the stories we featured during the past seven days includes a new single for Ed Sheeran and a new gig for The Courteeners. Ed Sheeran has confirmed the details of his new single Bad Habits. "I've been working away in the studio over recent months and I...

www.live4ever.uk.com
Vulture

Lorde Releases Her Beachside Babe Bop ‘Solar Power’

Like the sun breaking through the clouds, Lorde’s new single, “Solar Power,” is here after a dark few years without new Lorde music (never mind a bit of a confusing release that involved the song reportedly leaking on streaming in multiple countries). “Solar Power,” which Lorde first teased on her website on June 7, finds the New Zealand pop musician once again teaming with Melodrama producer Jack Antonoff, along with tapping fellow singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo for some backing vocals. It’s a sunny, acoustic-driven song about a good day on the beach, as the cover art teases (“My cheeks in high color, overripe peaches,” she sings), before culminating in a bridge reminiscent of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90.” The “Solar Power” music video finds Lorde frolicking among a crowd of beachgoers — dancing, playing chess, sipping drinks, dancing on a floating platform in the ocean, and generally living her best life. Altogether, it’s easily one of Lorde’s happiest songs to date, after the performer previously told fans that “good things came out. Happy, playful things,” when she began recording music for a third album in December 2019. As if a new Lorde song alone wouldn’t be something to be happy about.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ed Sheeran on countdown to premiere of his new song

Ed Sheeran He retired from music almost two years ago, after finishing his intense “Divide Tour” that took him to every corner of the planet. But now he is ready to return to the music scene, after several attempts he made since the end of last year: it will be on the 25th of this month when he premieres his new track.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Ed Sheeran back soon with a new single? We have the info

Ed Sheeran is getting ready to make his comeback, we’ll share all the info with you. Ed Sheeran’s return seems to be coming soon! Indeed, several clues point to the release of a new single or even a new album. Several months ago, the artist appeared in the streets of London, disguised as a vampire for the shooting of a music video. Furthermore, Ed Sheeran became the new sponsor of his favorite football club, Ipswich Town. And in the logo, which appears on the team’s new jerseys, his fans noticed the plus, minus, equal, divide and multiply symbols. Plus, Multiply and Divide being the names of his first three albums, fans were quick to imagine that Minus and Equal would therefore be next. Headliner of the English festival Radio 1’s Big Weekend, the singer performed 11 songs including “Shape of you”, we went back to the history of this hit, and took the opportunity to share some info on the release of his next single.
Musicglittermagrocks.com

Ed Sheeran Returns With New Solo Singles

After four long years of waiting, Ed Sheeran finally announces another solo single to drop that he describes as “really different” from anything he’s done before. Although he released his last album No.6 Collaborations Project back in 2019, and a single ‘Afterglow’ in 2020, he is now ready to drop another solo any day now.
zapgossip.com

Ed Sheeran ‘can’t wait’ for fans to hear Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran “can’t wait” for fans to hear his new single on June 25. The 30-year-old pop star has been busily working on new music over recent months, and Ed is thrilled to be releasing ‘Bad Habits’ later in June. He said: “I’ve been working away in the studio over...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ed Sheeran announces release of first solo single in four years

Fans can expect new music from Ed Sheeran in the “next few weeks”.The singer shared the news in a Facebook post last night (9 June).“The moment you realise your first solo single in 4 years is coming out in a few weeks,” wrote Sheeran.The 30-year-old accompanied the announcement with a photo of himself grimacing in a navy blue t-shirt.Sheeran’s last solo album, titled Divide, was released in 2017. The record – which featured hit tracks including “Shape of You” and “Galway Girl” – was a huge success. Divide debuted at number one in the UK, the US, Germany, Australia...
UEFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ed Sheeran revealed how his little baby reacts to his songs

There is an old popular saying that “no one is a prophet in his own town” and this is something he is experiencing Ed Sheeran. The British singer, just as famous as Adele or the former members of One Direction, recently revealed that her little nine-month-old is not exactly her biggest fan.
Music Week

Ed Sheeran announces details of comeback single Bad Habits

After teasing the single artwork across London landmarks including Tate Modern, Ed Sheeran has unveiled the details of his comeback single Bad Habits, set for release June 25. The new track will see Sheeran move in a different direction musically, and is his first official release since 2019’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which saw him sell 830,207, reach No.1 in the UK singles chart, and achieve a 2x Platinum certification.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

The return of Ed Sheeran is officially upon us

Sheeran took to Instagram to announce that he’ll be releasing his first new single in four years. His last single was “Happier,” which came off his 2017 record Divide. Now, he’s set to release the song “Bad Habits” on June 25.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ed Sheeran’s tender confession and fan request

In the countdown it keeps Ed Sheeran for the premiere of his next song with a video clip included that will be released on June 25, as he recently announced on social networks. And although he has been developing a campaign of intrigue to keep the followers in suspense, the British star did not hesitate to make a confession and a special request to all.
Yardbarker

Ed Sheeran transforms into a vampire to tease new single

Ed Sheeran has been a frequent flyer on Courteney Cox's Instagram lately, recreating "The Routine" from Friends and participating in a "Tiny Dancer" parody, but the 30-year-old singer-songwriter took to his own Instagram on Friday (June 11) to announce "Bad Habits," a brand new single, is coming June 25:. We...
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Dua Lipa replaces Ed Sheeran as the UK’s Most-Played Artist

Move over Ed Sheeran: Dua Lipa has levitated right into your spot. Dua’s been named the U.K.’s most-played artist of 2020. It’s the first time since 2017 that Ed didn’t take that title, which is given out by the music licensing company PPL. It tracks plays of songs on TV and radio, and in bars and clubs.
Celebritieswzpl.com

Ed Sheeran Is Coming Back!

Following his last official release of his collaboration album in 2019, Ed is coming back June 25th with a new single called ‘Bad Habits’. According to Billboard he said; “I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”
Celebritiesbolnews.com

Ed Sheeran expresses ‘nervousness’ about his upcoming solo album

Ed Sheeran, a Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, recently took to social media and penned a note expressing his nervousness about the upcoming release of his new solo album. He got candid on Instagram, posting a photo of his wincing face alongside a caption that highlighted his plight and read,...
Musicbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

DVD of Ed Sheeran starring in school production of Grease to be auctioned

A DVD recording of a 15-year-old Ed Sheeran appearing in a school performance of the musical Grease is to be auctioned. The video, which is almost two hours long, shows Sheeran playing the character of Rump. He appeared on stage with slicked back hair wearing a leather jacket and gave...
AceShowbiz

Ed Sheeran Feels 'Great' to Return to Music

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker is looking forward to his upcoming TikTok Euro 2020 gig where he is scheduled to debut his brand new single called 'Bad Habits'. AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran can't wait for fans to hear his new single on 25 June (21). The pop star has been...
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Calvin Harris gutted as Ed Sheeran lines up song as By Your Side climbs the chart

Calvin Harris is gutted Ed Sheeran is making a comeback just as his track 'By Your Side' is climbing the charts. The Scottish superstar's Tom Grennan-featuring hit is currently Number 15 in the Official UK Chart, but his flame-haired rival is set to drop his first new music in four years, 'Bad Habits', next week and he expects it to scupper any chances of them getting a No1.
wdjx.com

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Teaser Dropped

Ed Sheeran is hyping the world for his new single “Bad Habits” due out on June 25th. He just released this :20 teaser of him looking like a dapper zombie in a pink suit. Hear “Bad Habits” on 99-7 DJX as soon as it’s released!
Frankfort Times

Ed Sheeran's school play footage up for auction

A DVD of Ed Sheeran performing in his school play is going up for auction. The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker was just 15 years old when he appeared in a production of hit musical 'Grease' as Roger AKA 'Rump' but auctioneers believe the film, which runs for almost two hours, shows he had "star potential" back then.