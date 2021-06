A crew shirt from The Book of Boba Fett recently made its way online, and it suggests a fan-favorite character will be back. It appears that perhaps one more character from The Mandalorian is set to appear in The Book of Boba Fett. That is, assuming a recently revealed crew shirt from the production is to be believed. Very little is currently known about the upcoming Star Wars series, only that it is in the works for Disney+ and that Boba Fett, as portrayed by Temuera Morrison, will finally have the opportunity to take the spotlight in a solo project. But thanks to the shirt in question, we might have just learned a crucial detail. Or it might just be Lucasfilm putting a popular character on a shirt.