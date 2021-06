A wise person once told me my generation was caught in the unfortunate paradox of being born too early to explore the universe and too late to smoke in pubs. While I'll still hold on hope for the former, and of course would never dream of doing the latter as smoking is terrible for you, the person who came up with this saying had clearly never dreamt of the possibility that we'd live to see a week where Tadej Pogačar released his own brand of sandwiches as well as Jeremy Clarkson caught shouting at Charlie Quarterman while out on a training ride.