MLK RECREATION CENTER SWIMMING POOL REOPENS NEXT WEEK. Lafayette, LA – After being closed last year because of the pandemic, the Martin Luther King Recreation Center swimming pool will reopen to the public next week. “We’re coming off a year of no activity and are eager to have the kids back this summer. There’s a huge demand for it, and we’re excited to reopen one of our pools on the Northside,” Acting Parks and Recreation Director Hollis Conway said.