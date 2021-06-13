Mikel hopes to work with Kogi governor Bello for ‘betterment of Nigerians’

Governor Bala Mohammed has described MKO Abiola, self-acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, as “the most acceptable democrat” in Nigeria. Speaking in Gamawa LGA of the state during the distribution of empowerment items to youths and women under the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP), Bala said Abiola empowered several people across board without considering religion, language and origin of those that benefited from the gestures. The Governor said; “Our launching of this empowerment programme today is historic and passionate; we remember today is democracy day and we decided to do it on this day. “This is because Chief Moshood Abiola, who we are celebrating, empowered several people.“He did that across board without considering the religion, language and origin of those that benefited from the gestures.“Abiola will remain in our memory as the most acceptable democrat or politician in Nigeria.“We all voted for him and that is why myself, my deputy and the government decided honour to him this day by coming to Gamawa and Zaki to empower the people.” The post MKO Abiola remains most acceptable Nigerian democrat – Governor Bala Mohammed appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.