SumTotal's 'ToolBook' (Older RAD/Content Authoring Tool) Is Approaching Its End-of-Life

Alongside today's release of the new Pixel 6 smartphones, Google has again upgraded one of the device's most basic -- but often overlooked -- functions: the ability to make phone calls. From a report: In previous years, Google Assistant learned to screen your calls and make your reservations by phone via a technology called Duplex. Last year, it learned how to wait on hold for you, too. Today, Google is expanding some of these existing features and adding new ones -- including a tool that shows you the best time to call a business and a new Duplex-powered feature for navigating businesses' phone trees. With the Phone app on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, a new feature called "Wait Times" will display the projected time it will take to get through to a person when dialing a toll-free number. You'll be able to see this information before you place the call now only for the present time, but also for the rest of the week. This information may allow you to make a better decision about when to place the call. [...] Another new addition is the "Direct My Call" feature, which will help you get through complicated phone trees when you dial a business. Instead of listening and trying to remember the many options presented (e.g. "Press 1 for hours and locations"), Google Assistant will translate the automated messages for you.

