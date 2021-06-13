CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SumTotal's 'ToolBook' (Older RAD/Content Authoring Tool) Is Approaching Its End-of-Life

 2021-06-13

The old RAD/content authoring system, ToolBook, appears to be entering the final phase of its EOL process. Sumtotal/Skillsoft (the current owner, under which meaningful development effectively ceased) 'may' refuse software activations after the end of 2021, and does not provide a format-compatible replacement. Similarly, they are...

tech.slashdot.org

WPBeginner

How to Properly Move from Ghost to WordPress (Free Tool)

Do you want to move your website from Ghost to WordPress?. Ghost is a website builder that allows you to easily create websites. Due to its limitations, many users realize that they would be better off with WordPress. In this article, we will show you how to easily move from...
TheConversationAU

Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it. In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
News Slashdot

Google Makes Calling Businesses Less Painful With Features for Seeing Wait Times, Phone Tree Options

Alongside today's release of the new Pixel 6 smartphones, Google has again upgraded one of the device's most basic -- but often overlooked -- functions: the ability to make phone calls. From a report: In previous years, Google Assistant learned to screen your calls and make your reservations by phone via a technology called Duplex. Last year, it learned how to wait on hold for you, too. Today, Google is expanding some of these existing features and adding new ones -- including a tool that shows you the best time to call a business and a new Duplex-powered feature for navigating businesses' phone trees. With the Phone app on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, a new feature called "Wait Times" will display the projected time it will take to get through to a person when dialing a toll-free number. You'll be able to see this information before you place the call now only for the present time, but also for the rest of the week. This information may allow you to make a better decision about when to place the call. [...] Another new addition is the "Direct My Call" feature, which will help you get through complicated phone trees when you dial a business. Instead of listening and trying to remember the many options presented (e.g. "Press 1 for hours and locations"), Google Assistant will translate the automated messages for you.
Searchengine Journal

Free AI Content Optimization Tool by MarketMuse

MarketMuse recently released a free version of their sophisticated AI powered content writing tool. This tool automates the content creation process so that the team can focus on the content plus it provides insights to help optimize the content before it is published rather than refining it after it’s been published.
PC Magazine

Turbocharge Your Content With This Discounted AI Tool

The holidays are just around the corner, which means demand for high-quality content is at its peak. Articles, ads, blogs, and websites need copy, taglines, headlines, and more. Lucky for you, the Rytr AI Writing Tool can provide a lifetime of help creating quality content at a fraction of the cost of some other writing tools.
Neowin

simplewall (Wfp Tool) 3.5.3

Simplewall (WFP Tool) allows simple Windows Filtering Platform (WFP) configuration for your PCs network activity. The lightweight application is less than a megabyte, and it is compatible with Windows Vista and higher operating systems. You can download either the installer or portable version. For correct working, need administrator rights. Features:
News Slashdot

Brave Removes Google as its Default Search Engine

As Paul Thurrott reports, Brave is removing Google Search as its default search engine. From the report:. Going forward, the Brave web browser will default to Brave Search. "Brave Search has grown significantly since its release last June, with nearly 80 million queries per month," Brave CEO and co-founder Brendan Eich says. "Our users are pleased with the comprehensive privacy solution that Brave Search provides against Big Tech by being integrated into our browser. As we know from experience in many browsers, the default setting is crucial for adoption, and Brave Search has reached the quality and critical mass needed to become our default search option, and to offer our users a seamless privacy-by-default online experience."
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Slashdot

Google Stadia's Salvaged Future as a Back-end Cloud Service is Here

Quick Google Stadia recap: Things have not been great. From a report:. Google's AAA cloud gaming service launched in 2019 to middling reviews and since then has severely undershot Google's sales and usage estimates by hundreds of thousands of users. The company shut down its first-party studio, "Stadia Games & Entertainment (SG&E)," before it could ever develop a game, and it did so one week after lead executive Phil Harrison gave the division a positive progress report. Several key executives have left the struggling division, like Assassin's Creed co-creator and SG&E leader Jade Raymond, Stadia's VP and head of product, John Justice, and Engineering Lead Justin Uberti.
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns: Governments are trying to weaken the encryption systems to get access to people’s personal messages

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is back in the news. In September, Snowden warned people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden said. The warning came after it was revealed that Daniel Gericke, CIO of ExpressVPN, is one of the three former U.S. intelligence operatives who agreed today not to fight charges they illegally helped UAE hack people.
Business Insider

Corona Doom 2.0: Carter Worth Warns That Vaccine-Maker Moderna May Have Further To Fall. What To Do If You're Long.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor on 8/26/2021. But it has tumbled since, down almost 17% as of Wednesday's close. Strong returns from the oil E&P Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI), Bitcoin miner Marathan Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have helped that cohort outperform despite Moderna. Now CNBC market...
The Independent

Covid Plan B: Prepare to bring in measures now, Sage advisers warn government

Senior scientific advisers to the government have told ministers to start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic Covid measures amid rising infections and hospitalisation rates, as local councils and authorities urged Downing Street to “act now, rather than later”.The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said, in a meeting last week, the reintroduction of mask-wearing, working from home guidance and vaccine certification – key components to the government’s ‘plan B’ – would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” further down the road.In minutes published on Friday, Sage said that advice to work from home is...
CNET

Facebook to demote all Groups content from users who break their rules

Facebook said Wednesday it will demote all content posted in Groups from users who have broken the site's rules, making potentially problematic content harder for others to find. The social network will also let people who manage groups know when content from members has been flagged by Facebook and will offer administrators the ability to appeal before a post gets removed.
mmorpg.com

Blizzard Makes More Changes to Change Insensitive Older World of Warcraft Content

Blizzard has continued making changes to World of Warcraft to make the game's content more inclusive. Several new updates have been spotted, each falling in line with the rest of the recent updates that changed content named after employees fired for misconduct, old tasteless and sometimes discriminatory jokes and voiced lines, and changes to emotes to make them less usable for targeted player abuse.
Forbes

Four Communication Tools For Distributed Teams (And How To Leverage Them)

Tom Wozniak heads up Marketing and Communications for OPTIZMO Technologies. Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, we’ve seen more companies adopting remote working strategies. For some, these were temporary, while others are likely to become permanent. Many companies already had some type of remote work policies in place, while others scrambled to get their team members ready to work from home. While the success of remote work has varied from one company and industry to the next, it’s safe to say the pandemic accelerated a shift that was already happening for many people — a shift to allowing remote work at least part of the time.
