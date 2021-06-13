Off-duty Warren police officer accused of DUI

WARREN, R.I. (AP) — An off-duty Warren police officer has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Patrolman Adam Floor was driving his personal truck early Sunday morning when he went off the road, hit a utility pole, then struck the porch of a house. No one was injured.

Floor has been charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test, WPRI-TV reported. He was pre-arraigned on Sunday and is scheduled for a full arraignment next month. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.