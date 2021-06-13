Cancel
Madison, WI

New York Times Best Selling Author, Jordan Ellenberg, Talks About His Most Recent Release

Cover picture for the articleJordan Ellenberg is the John D MacArthur professor of mathematics at the University of Wisconsin Madison . He is the author of the New York Times Best Seller How Not to Be Wrong, the Power of Mathematical Thinking. His new book, released just a few weeks ago is Shape: The Hidden Geometry of Information, Biology, Strategy, Democracy, and Everything Else. He joins Friday Buzz host, Jonathan Zarov, to talk about more about his most recent book.

