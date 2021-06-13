Cancel
The Age of Empires 4 has a release date and plenty of Jeanne D'Arc

By Jonathan Bolding
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
If Age of Empires 4 hasn't yet wololo'd its way into your heart, perhaps a bit of Jeanne D'Arc, The Maid of Orléans, will convince you. That's what Relic and Microsoft are hoping for, at least, with the trailer for Age of Empires 4 out of the joint Microsoft/Bethesda E3 presentation today. Showing off a bit of Joan of Arc trotting about on a horse, doing a cavalry charge, and more than a few other bits: A horse archer right off the asian steppe, a blacksmith working a forge, and a siege kicking off. It's a pretty neat style, with glowing outlines laid over real-world locations.

www.pcgamer.com
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
#Age Of Empires#Wololo#Orl Ans#Microsoft Bethesda E3#Asian#French#Xbox Game Pass
