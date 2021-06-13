Wedding Moments That Made It Achingly Obvious It Wasn't Going To Work Out

Planning a wedding is a tremendous feat. The bigger the wedding, the more tedious decisions have to be made, and the couple has to prepare thoroughly for a bunch of different nightmare scenarios. One of the hardest parts, that you can really prepare for, is standing at the altar and wearing your heart on your sleeve as announce your love to a room full of observers. Obviously, these are your friends and family, and they want the best for you, but they are also watching closely af. So well, let's just say if you hate each other, you're probably not fooling anyone.