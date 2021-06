It seems that Facebook is working on a smartwatch. And it sounds so hilariously bad that it's hard to believe that it's being given serious consideration. "A camera on the front of the watch display exists primarily for video calling, while a 1080p, auto-focus camera on the back can be used for capturing footage when detached from the stainless steel frame on the wrist. Facebook is tapping other companies to create accessories for attaching the camera hub to things like backpacks, according to two people familiar with the project, both of whom requested anonymity to speak without Facebook's permission."