1 pitcher not named Max Scherzer the Cardinals should trade for right now

The St. Louis Cardinals should trade for a starting pitcher soon, even if that pitcher is not Max Scherzer. Scherzer is the top starting pitcher on the market, and a St. Louis native, so it makes sense why his name would come up in Cardinals trade discussions. However, if the Cardinals decide the Nationals asking price is too high for a perennial Cy Young candidate, then they can turn to a few other options that could be available sooner rather than later.