No. 1 tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, rallied from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling French Open final on Sunday. With the 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win, Djokovic claimed his 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in the Open Era (since 1968) to win all four majors twice. Djokovic and Tsitsipas took the French Open final to a fifth set for the first time since 2004 in an exhausting match that lasted more than four hours.