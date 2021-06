Patrick Mahomes continues to be the best quarterback on planet Earth, sporting an incredible 37-8 regular-season record with three AFC Championship appearances and two Super Bowl appearances in his three years as the Chiefs starter. He has the help of offensive mastermind Andy Reid, along with arguably the best wide receiver ( Tyreek Hill) and best tight end (Travis Kelce) in the league. The front office revamped the offensive line in the offseason, which should help versatile running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire find holes and also keep Mahomes upright. The offensive consistency is staggering over the last three years, with the Chiefs ranking top six in points and yards each season.