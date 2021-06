AC Milan are not looking to pay a transfer fee for Olivier Giroud but could still close his signing, according to a report. According to MilanNews, Milan are interested in Giroud and if the entourage of the Frenchman manage to get Chelsea to let him leave on a free transfer, Milan will be ready to close the operation. His agents has ensured that the Blues have promised they will let him go in the event of an offer from a foreign club.