Lucky Duck Games announced Kids Chronicles: Quest for the Moon Stones, the first game in the Lucky Duck Kids line, for release into retail in Q4. Kids Chronicles: Quest for the Moon Stones is a cooperative game by the designer of Chronicles of Crime, David Cicurel (see "Lucky Duck Launches 'Chronicles of Crime - The Millennium Series'"). This game, again, combines a board game and a digital app to navigate players through an investigation. Players take on the roles of magician’s apprentices in this lighter version and go on a quest to find four Moon Stones in the fairy tale lands of the Kingdom of Summer and the Winter Empire. The young magicians will have to solve mysteries and help inhabitants of both Kingdoms to accomplish their goal in this kid-friendly investigation game.