The Pokémon Company surprised us all and announced this morning they will be releasing Pokémon UNITE on Nintendo Switch in July. The game was revealed almost a year ago and since then the developers have been pretty quiet about when we'd be seeing it. out of nowhere, after all the E3 announcements took place, the company decided to reveal we'll be getting the first strategic team battle game set in the Pokémon universe pretty quick here in 2021. An exact date was not set, all we know right now is the game will arrive next month on the Switch, followed by a mobile release in September. We got details, the latest trailer, and several screenshots for you to enjoy as we wait to see what the launch date will be.