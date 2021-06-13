Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Letter: Sheriff withholds from the public

By Steve Gray, Oro Valley
tucson.com
 7 days ago

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is on a fast track to losing public trust if he continues to hide information owed to the people. Elected officials are obliged, legally and ethically, to conduct the public's business in the clear light of day. Nothing indicates that Sheriff Nanos is owed any exceptions to this standard. He had better mend his ways unless he is content to have his authority stripped away by the courts, which is where this is headed.

tucson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff Nanos#The Arizona Daily Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Jon Rahm is the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open. Two monumental birdie putts clinched it. Rahm birdied his final two holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and win the U.S. Open by a shot over Luis Oosthuizen. Trailing Oosthuizen by a shot when he stepped to the 17th...
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...