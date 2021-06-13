No Longer a Little Bit Alexis: Annie Murphy's Kevin Can F**k Himself Character Is Wild

Allison McRoberts is a prototypical sitcom wife who finally wakes up and revolts against her life. Getting a jump on next Sunday’s linear premiere on AMC—standard operating procedure for this streamer—Kevin is an audacious but not entirely successful collision of old-school sitcom (think Kevin Can Wait, only worse) and dark psychodrama. Schitt’s Creek’s wonderful Annie Murphy stars as Allison, the prototypical long-suffering sitcom TV wife who we follow offstage into a grim real world without bright lights or laugh tracks as she considers doing away with her grotesque lout of a man-child husband (Eric Petersen). Unfortunately for the viewer, once you catch on to the gimmick, you soon realize that poor Allison isn’t just stuck in a bad sitcom, she’s also living in a drab drama.