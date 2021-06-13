The Surprising Amount Of Water Khloé Kardashian Drinks Each Day

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Addresses Voice Change Throughout "KUWTK" Khloe Kardashian is so over the negativity on social media. After reading a hateful comment about herself on Twitter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sent a message to her fans about kindness. The comment, which criticized Khloe's Nurtec ODT campaign, read, "Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?"