Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Serena Williams Enjoys Some R&R During a Family Vacation in the South of France

By Monica Sisavat
PopSugar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter competing in the French Open, Serena Williams is enjoying some much deserved R&R in the South of France. On Saturday, the tennis pro was spotted soaking up the sun at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc with husband Alexis Ohanian, their 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, and a pal. The group took turns jumping from a diving board into the ocean and snapping photos together. Alexis also posted a picturesque snap of the incredible ocean view on his Instagram Stories.

www.popsugar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Alexis Ohanian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Vacation#Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc#Instagram Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisdailynewsen.com

Serena Williams is upset.Federer withdraws

Nobody knows just how many more French Open each will be in. This year's tournament ended on both Sundays. Williams was far behind and was unable to make a comeback against a much younger and less inexperienced opponent from the fourth round at Roland Garros., 6- Lost to Elena Rybakina 3 and 7-5. The American was not born when he left his tournament debut in 1998. The defeat happened hours after Federer's withdrawal and healed before Wimbledon. He said he needed to allow him. A lengthy win in the third round that ended near 1am on Sunday. I saw equally TV partners and tennis fans move away from the field after another, and also a week later Naomi Osaomi retired because of the demand to get a mental health break. Williams three times in the French Open Winner. On the other hand, the Americans haven't passed the fourth round Paris since the runner-up in 2016. Ribakina is 22nd and 21 years old from Kazakhstan. That is Ribakina's seventh moment. It was the very first time she had passed the second round in the Grand Slam. Ribakina struck a large flat function against Williams, who had a thick tape job on her right thigh. She dealt with nerves. I did, but I was able to calm down. She occasionally produced return winners from Williams' speedy and colorful talent function and made five fractures, including the penultimate match. "I'm quite happy with today's match. It was wonderful." "Of course I was nervous. I was not serving well before, but I am delighted with everything I did," said Rybakina, although Williams was down to 3 in the second set. , Rybakina was pulled apart again if she sailed with her forehand wide open. In the next match, Williams left over the opening stage when he could not get in the way of a shot from the long-flying Rybakina near the baseline. Williams smiled regretfully, crouched, rested and encouraged himself with a racket. Rybakina currently faces Anastasia Pavruchenkova in the semifinals. Pavruchenkova is just two Australians. Another quarterfinal of the women's attraction is Paula Badsa vs. Tamara Zidansek. Not complex. One of the four players is going to be the first Grand Slam finalist next week. Stefanos Chichipas is also aiming for the first major final and will likely be in the quarterfinals in Laurent Garros. Reached. did.
TennisPosted by
Times Leader

Serena Williams ousted by Rybakina

PARIS — Serena Williams turns 40 in September. Roger Federer hits that milestone the month before. No one knows how many more French Open appearances each will make, and this year’s tournament ended for both on Sunday. Williams fell way behind and could not put together a comeback against a...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Martina Navratilova deletes tweet saying that Naomi Osaka 'tried to make a situation better for herself and others' with French Open media boycott, but 'inadvertently made it worse': Serena Williams backs star after withdrawal

Martina Navratilova has deleted a tweet which said Naomi Osaka's media boycott had 'inadvertently made her situation worse.'. Osaka pulled out of the French Open on Monday amid backlash over her decision not to speak to the media during the tournament on 'mental health' grounds. Navratilova, and 18-time Grand Slam...
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Serena Williams & Her Little Daughter Olympia Are a Perfect Duo as They Work Out in a Court in New Video

Serena Williams recently shared a video of her, and her mini-me, Olympia, in exercise mode, before a tennis practice session on Instagram, and fans could not stop swooning. Tennis star Serena Williams might be a superstar on the court or in the fashion industry, but to her 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, she is someone with whom the tot can play and practice workout routines.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Naomi Osaka opting out is Wimbledon's loss, but the Olympics' gain

You’d imagine it was a fairly easy choice for the second-ranked women’s tennis player in the world: Go to Wimbledon, where some troubling issues might creep back into her mind, or represent her country. It’s the Olympics’ gain to have Naomi Osaka in the tournament, and it may turn out to be a victory for the sport as well.
TennisElite Daily

Here's Why Serena Williams May Skip The Olympics This Year, Despite Qualifying

Being invited to the Olympic Games is the ultimate accomplishment for a professional athlete. Many work their entire lives for a chance to compete in the prestigious athletic event held every four years. On the other hand, some athletes have solidified their spots as icons, and have little left to prove. That brings us to Serena Williams. Fans are asking whether four-time Olympic medalist tennis champ Serena Williams will be attending the 2021 Olympic Games, or if she’ll be setting down her rack.
Tennispsychologytoday.com

The Psychological Wisdom of Serena Williams

The Boundaries concept of Ernest Hartmann offers a useful framework from which to assess differences between people. Thick and thin boundaries play out every day in fields as disparate as politics, religion, science, art, law, and entertainment. People tend to value the qualities of their own boundary type and disparage...
TennisPosted by
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia ‘Vicariously’ Lives Through Dad Alexis As He Jumps Off Diving Board

Alexis Ohanian has shared a sweet video of his daughter Olympia, whom he shares with Serena Williams, yelling words of encouragement as he jumped into the ocean. Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are making the most of their spare time between tennis tournaments in Europe. The world class athlete, who shares daughter Olympia Ohanian with the Reddit founder, was seen enjoying a day of family fun off the coast of the south of France. In a new video, shared to Twitter by Alexis on June 19, he was seen jumping into the crystal blue water from a diving board — and received plenty of encouragement from his three-year-old daughter.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Serena Williams' Daughter Rocks Floral Dress and Poses with a Balloon during Family Italy Trip

Tennis champion Serena Williams' 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, is now all grown up and looks adorable. Take a look at a recent photo of her enjoying her last day in Rome. Serena Williams' daughter, Olympia, has been a fan favorite since she was born. With over six hundred thousand followers on Instagram, the adorable toddler's social media is constantly abuzz with doting fans.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Serena Williams & Her Husband Alexis Ohanian Pose in a Mirror Selfie Promoting 'S' Logo Masks

Serena Williams and her husband recently warmed many hearts after a picture that captured them spending time together surfaced on social media. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are some of the most famous celebrity couples on the internet. It is easy to see how their respective dealings could affect the amount of time they get to spend together, but the two have found a way to make it work.