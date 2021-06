The new Maroon 5 album JORDI makes me fear for the future of civilization. Throughout its 11 tracks, Adam Levine and his “band” (series of producers) make a compelling argument for simulation theory, sharing songs that sound convincingly enough like music while every facet of humanity has been polished away, leaving only a series of cheap hooks designed to be played at a Five Below. As we continue to cascade into the climate of A.I.-produced music and our lives are being further distilled by social media companies into algorithms every day, we must ask ourselves complicated questions about the value of human creativity in modern art, lest we lose it entirely. On JORDI, Maroon 5 present the apocalypse of true mediocrity—a flaccid smattering of pop trends that have long since passed and melodies so transparently halfhearted, it barely sounds like a person even made them.