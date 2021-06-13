Danny J. Bowen, 78, of Crooksville, passed away Saturday June 12, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on September 4, 1942 in Misco, to the late Alva and Pauline Collins Bowen. Danny was retired from Owens Corning and was an outdoorsman. He loved fishing and mushroom hunting when able. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Wanda Speelman Bowen of the home; sons, Robbie (Tara) Bowen of Lancaster, Travis (Kristy) Bowen of Shawnee, Curtis (Holly) Bowen of New Lexington, Jamie (Misty) Bowen of Crooksville; daughters, Tina (Steve) Sundeen of Lancaster, Tresa (Brad Pagath) Harper of Zanesville, and Sherrie (Willie) Peyton of Deavertown; brothers, Randy (Sue) Bowen, Tony (Teresa) Bowen, Rod Bowen, Craig Bowen; sisters, Terri Clawson, Candi (Jerry) Storts, Denise (Robert) Powell, Rhonda (Ed) Talbott and Kim Vrooman; 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Max and Gary Bowen; sisters, Peggy Pierce and Linda Riggs-Huffman; brother-in-law, Denny Clawson. Calling hours will be held Tuesday June 15, 2021 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Wednesday June 16 at 1pm with Pastor Larry Harper Officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.