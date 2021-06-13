Letter: Red Wing citizens, let's foster peace instead of disorder

Massachusetts now takes in over $45 million from the five-cent abandoned deposits on beverage containers. Whether the containers go on the side of the road, the trash, the transfer stations, unredeemed nickels go directly to the state. Statewide, your unredeemed deposit money contributes to litter, pollution, costs of virgin materials, and municipalities to dispose of materials. The small alcoholic beverage containers (nips) have the above negative factors but could add to the state revenue with a deposit or a refund. If there were a refund of, say, five cents on the “nips,” we would see much less litter because of the motivation to pick up and be compensated. Add a few pennies for each container produced and distributed from the manufacturer and distributor, and everyone is happy. The state would gain millions in new abandoned units that should assist redemption centers, municipalities, and the public if done correctly. I stand ready to support this proposal with the powers to be to create jobs, reduce litter and pollution, benefit the beverage and redemption industries, and raise revenue for Massachusetts to grow our recycling and rehabilitation industries and programs.