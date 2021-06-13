10 Things You Didn’t Know about Victoria Adeyinka

When you’re funny, you’re funny. Victoria Adeyinka is funny, and that’s why she has tens of millions of followers across her social media accounts. She’s a young TikTok star who did not go viral because she lip-syncs or dances. Her niche is comedy skits, and it’s gone over well for her online. She’s one of the most popular influencers in the social media industry, and her fans love to see what type of creative content she has to share next. She’s got some big time talent, and her fans want to know more about the young social star.