ARCADIA — While the late Hall of Fame trainer Charlie Whittingham won a record 14 San Juan Capistranos, Philip D’Amato isn’t doing too badly himself. D’Amato, who’s virtually cinched the training title during a Santa Anita winter-spring meet that ends Sunday, saddled the winner of this year’s San Juan, a 1 3/4-mile turf marathon that at one time attracted the best turf runners around the nation but has since been downgraded from a Grade I to a Grade III in recent years.