Gulfstream Park Results Sunday June 13th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

3rd-$28,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.200, 46.980, 1:11.050, 1:36.730, 00.000, 1:43.050. Trainer: Kathy Mongeon. Winner: B F, 4, by He's Had Enough-Rajpur Road. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Anonymous Source125217-47-55-13-11-1C. Sutherland34.0015.207.8016.00. Dreaming of Audrey118325-2½5-44-1½2-12-2L. Reyes4.603.604.10. Riveting Spirit125641-½1-½2-11-hd3-1¾E. Jaramillo8.0010.80. Princess...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulfstream Park#Sierra#Equibase Company Llc
