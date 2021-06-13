Cancel
'Redfall' is a new Arkane Studios co-op game launching Summer 2022

Cover picture for the articleDuring the E3 2021 Xbox Games Showcase Bethesda revealed the first look at its brand new Arkane Studios title, Redfall. Redfall is an open-world co-operative FPS being developed by Arkane Austin and will launch exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as day one with Xbox Game Pass, in Summer 2022.

