Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toby Hazlewood

Don't Just Plan - Get on and Do It!

Posted by 
Toby Hazlewood
Toby Hazlewood
 7 days ago

A tactic for beating analysis paralysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3cnx_0aT9ttnW00
Diving off a cliffPhoto by Ethan Elisara on Unsplash

Do you ever suffer from analysis paralysis?

It’s that feeling when you're so caught up in a decision and overwhelmed at the options available to you, that to choose one or take action feels impossible. Motivation fades and confidence crumbles.

Consumed by endlessly evaluating our options, we then end up do nothing or at best, take action half-heartedly.

It’s like we’re plagued by an elaborate fear of missing out (FOMO). We pressure ourselves to make the right choices and the best decisions, all the while worrying that whatever we do we’ll be leaving significant upside on the table in the options we reject.

When the paralysis wins, our situation remains fundamentally unchanged. Progress is prevented, results go unclaimed and we are stuck in the same place where we began. All we’ve gained is another story to tell of what could have been, another ‘what if’, a further ‘if only’ to share with others as we lament our lowly progress.

Always action

Ready, aim, fire.

Think, Plan, Act

On your marks, get-set, GO!

The third step in each of these calls-to-action demands action. Coincidence? I think not.

There’s enormous merit in preparing and planning and we need to be clearly focused on our target if we’re to stand a chance of hitting it. If we don’t plan and figure out what we’re going to actually do then we’re effectively resigned to flailing around without purpose, relying on luck or serendipity to deliver our prize.

Preparation is paramount. Ensuring we have the skills and tools for the job is essential. Recruiting the appropriate people into our team is vital.

Sooner or later though, we've got to actually do something!

We need to pull the trigger and execute on the plan.

This is where the analysis paralysis can kick in. It’s in this moment where many blink, second-guess themselves and reconsider.

Pushing on through this fear, battling through the moment with confidence, even if it’s fake-confidence is where the bold and successful differentiate themselves from the meek and the also-rans.

Action carries with it a risk of failure. It demands that we confront our vulnerability, accept discomfort and push outside of our safety-zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aooVE_0aT9ttnW00
Woman with a clapper boardPhoto by Mason Kimbarovsky on Unsplash

Not all action is equal

Aimless action and busy-work are unlikely to deliver meaningful progress but are instead a way of prolonging the instinct to procrastinate.

Meaningful action demands that we accept the uncertainty, that we embrace the possibility that this might work or that it might not work, and that we give it a go just the same; wholeheartedly and with our full and focused attention.

We may have underestimated the scale of the challenge. We may have overestimated how much interest the world had in our idea. We may have completely missed the point. We may need to recruit help, or put in more practice. We may need to do it differently, harder, faster, bigger, shinier or more subtly.

Maybe, just maybe we will get it right first time.

Each time we act, we give ourselves a chance of achieving success merely through putting ourselves onto the field of play. Sooner or later we’ve got to get in the ring and into the game. When we do, we gain one more experience of what it feels like to take action. It’s another rep completed in the process of building the strength to act.

Taking action when our instinct tells us not to is a skill that must be practiced repeatedly and diligently. Rejecting flight and choosing to fight must become second nature, the habitual choice. Just like every skill we strive to perfect, it takes time, repetition and application to master.

Do, act and fire at will. It’s the quickest way to hit your targets and to achieve your goals.

If you do, you may win. If you don’t, you give yourself no chance.

Toby Hazlewood

Toby Hazlewood

341
Followers
219
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

A writer, dad and husband sharing his thoughts, wins and losses to help and inspire others. Say hello at bit.ly/TobyHazlewood

 http://tobyhazlewood.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Public Healtheatthis.com

7 Signs You Have Long COVID and Don't Know It

It's been a year-and-a-half since COVID-19 started wreaking havoc on the world, and while the infection rate continues to drop, there are still many people experiencing the after-effects of the devastating virus. Now, a new major study involving the health insurance records of nearly two million people in the United States who tested positive for the virus last year, has found 23 percent sought medical treatment for new conditions at least 30 days post infection. According to their findings, long COVID impacted men and women of all ages—including children—and even people who didn't realize they had the virus in the first place. Long COVID hit almost half of patients who were hospitalized, 27 percent of people who experienced mild or moderate symptoms, and 19 percent who were asymptomatic. Are you a long hauler and not even know it? Read on for the most common manifestations of long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
mentalitch.com

Don’t Forget These 3 Things When Planning Your Will

No one likes to think about death, but avoiding the inevitable doesn’t make it any less of a reality. Rather than be filled with anxiety and stress about the end of your life, you can give yourself and your loved one’s peace of mind by taking care of your estate while you’re still in good health. How do you imagine the final years of your life? We all want to pass on peacefully in old age, possibly in our sleep or surrounded by the people we love. No one wants to imagine leaving their families with confusion, chaos and even more pain during their mourning.
Posted by
Toby Hazlewood

Empathy Alone Won't Solve The World's Problems -  But It's a Start

A group holding handsPhoto by Melissa Askew on Unsplash. It feels as though the world is in dire need of help if we’re to get back on some sort of stable and united track. Thanks to Covid, Brexit and the Trump years not to mention widespread wars, political and civil unrest, we humans seem more fractured and inward looking than at any other point in living memory.
Career Development & Advicelexblog.com

Practice Group Success: Don’t Just Plan, Implement (Part 2)

This was first published April 6, 2021 in PinHawk’s Legal Administrator Daily. To implement your practice group vision, you need a good plan. In Part 1 of this three-part series, we proposed an approach to help practice groups implement sound practice plans. The components included management feedback, partner participation, and a rigorous market assessment. If you missed Part 1, you can read it here. In Part 2, we’ll cover two more requirements for the successful implementation of a practice plan. They include:
Posted by
Toby Hazlewood

What I’ve Learned From 6-Months of Healthy Living

Woman at the gymPhoto by ŞULE MAKAROĞLU on Unsplash. Half of the year has almost gone already - it seems like a good time to consider whether I’m on track to achieve the goals I set myself at the start of the year; to eat healthily and exercise consistently. Many of us make similar resolutions at the turn of the new year - to quit smoking, to drink alcohol more moderately or to escape unhappy relationships.
Environmentarcamax.com

Do Just One Thing

Subscribe to any feature and receive your newsletter directly in your inbox. Easy email subscription management. While it may seem all-natural, burning incense in your home can equal the polluting effects of smoking cigarettes. Incense has the chemical benzene (also found in cigarettes), and this carcinogenic is released into the air when you burn it. Try oil burners to get fragrant scents into the air instead. These burners warm up scented oil using a candle and gently waft the scent without releasing any smoke into the air.
Sportsvoya.com

Don’t wait until the 9th inning to choose a legacy planning strategy

Thinking about the legacy you'd like to leave behind for your loved ones can be scary. For one, you might not be ready to face the idea of leaving your family one day. Or perhaps you're afraid to face the reality that you're not financially prepared. You might even feel like you have a lot of time left to plan, so you aren't in a hurry to put a plan together.
EconomyAG Week

Don't be afraid to question what you're told in estate planning

Have you ever witnessed something where you just thought, “Are you kidding me?” What do you think of these examples?. The first is about a client who passed away. The attorney called the family two days after the husband’s death and informed the wife that she had to come in and sign paperwork within a week or two. She was surprised by the urgency, but then asked the how much it would cost. The attorney said $84,000 based on the estate size. The client’s son called me and asked what would cause the urgency and if $84,000 sounded fair. I suggested he call the attorney back and ask what specifically required signing so quickly and if he’d charge by the hour instead. The son called the attorney back and found out there was nothing really urgent. The attorney just likes to “get started on things.” Also, the attorney wouldn’t do it by the hour, but would reduce it to $42,000 because they were a “good family.” The client wasn’t happy, so he called back again. This time the attorney said he would for $20,000 but no less. Now they were furious! For a “good family,” he tried scaring them into a false sense of urgency and dropped the price from $84,000 to $20,000 in a matter of 20 minutes and two phone calls. Are you kidding me?
Educationbaconsrebellion.com

Don’t Ask Questions. Just Do What We Tell You.

Walter Smith, a University of Virginia alumnus, was miffed when UVa leadership mandated that all students must be vaccinated if they are to return to the university in the fall. His daughter, a UVa student, had caught the COVID-19 virus, lived through 10 days of quarantine, acquired natural immunities, and was at near-zero risk of spreading the virus. He saw no purpose in exposing her to whatever dangers might be associated with taking the vaccine. Moreover, he had concerns about health-privacy violations as well as philosophical objections of a civil-liberties nature.
Workoutswhereyat.com

Can't Find Time to Work Out? Just Do It At the Office

Whether you work at home or in an office, people are spending a lot more time sitting at a desk or in front of a computer. What if you could actually work out at work?. While you shouldn't give up on your home or gym exercise routine, you can certainly increase your activity with exercises done at your desk. As a matter of fact, exercising just 15 minutes a day can increase your lifespan by as much as three years, according to a Harvard study published in December 2013.
SocietyFast Company

Don’t just put a rainbow on it. Build a culture rooted in authenticity and belonging

June marks Pride Month, a time to recognize the vast contributions of the LGBTQ+ community and reflect on the progress we’ve made and how far we still must go to achieve equal rights and equity in our workplaces. As a lesbian woman, who is Afro-Latina, my identity puts me at the intersection of many different worlds. It also makes the topic of diversity, inclusion, and belonging inherently personal to me. Being a multifaceted human being is what inspired my own awareness of the alchemy that results when our human differences are valued, appreciated, and welcomed. And as the diversity, inclusion and belonging leader at LinkedIn, I know that when I am authentic, I provide the space for others to express their authenticity, too.
Personal FinanceBlack Hills Pioneer

Why we don’t plan for the inevitable

OPINION — Why do we put off taking action that is important to our financial health? Last week we explored some of the financial “emergencies” that can be avoided with planning or prevention. It’s easy to understand why planning is so important. It’s less easy to understand why we procrastinate on important things that are in our best financial interest and that of those we love.
Mental Healthparkinsonsdisease.net

I just don't understand

I'm newly diagnosed with PD since February. I have tremors really bad and my feet go all the time. Sometimes I choke on my salvia and I never did this before all this started happening to me. Some days are better than others and I am on medication 4 times...
Workoutsnews4sanantonio.com

Don't just exercise, Cellercise!

Dave Hall with the Cellerciser gives us some workout tips to help stay in shape and really help melt our stress away. So why workout when you can play in?! Check it out.