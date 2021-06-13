CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How Waiting Tables Can Teach Us to Learn to Connect

By Ric Burnett
goodmenproject.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleI entered the workforce at a young age, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Ready to prove my worth, I was willing to put in the hours. All my life, I had been taught that working hard was the way to success. What I learned (years later than I would have liked) is that...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
journalistpr.com

Stimulus Check: Three-Year Payment For Citizens?

Stimulus Check has been continually requested in the course of recent months. The residents have been unfortunate of one more closure due to rehashed Coronavirus alarm. After the underlying rush of the pandemic died down, the residents hurled a murmur of alleviation. They accepted the dim days were finished. The...
POLITICS
Indy100

‘Anti-Karen’ coffee shop gets bombarded by complaints from actual Karens

The Karens have unionized. A ‘Literal Karen’ rallied up other Karens via Facebook to boycott a coffee shop over its ‘anti-Karen’ sign and coffee cups. TikTok user @therealkarenshub’s posted the sign and coffee cups amongst a montage of angry reviews and messages. Since being posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 829,000 views and 76,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Manual Labor#Lyft Airbnb
goodmenproject.com

How a One Night Stand Turned Into a Lifetime of Guilt

“Dad…?” I heard my son’s trembling voice on the other end of the line. “What’s wrong, David? Are you okay?” “I’m sorry to have to tell you this,” he said. “But mom’s dead.”. After I finally pulled myself up from the floor, I caught the first flight I could from...
RELATIONSHIPS
heraldcourier.com

Here's how parents can teach kids to properly brush teeth

Q: Teaching my 3-year-old how to brush her own teeth is difficult — and messy. What can I do to make this easier?. A: It can take time, and, yes, it can be quite messy, but children eventually do master brushing their teeth for themselves. Be patient and try the following practical suggestions to help make brushing more successful and fun — and eventually a matter of routine for your child.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
myedmondsnews.com

What toys, sofas, aprons and lobsters can teach us about our crazy, local COVID economy

Walk into a local shop – and they’re out of what you need and have no idea when they will get it. The supermarket is no better; there’s a big empty hole on the shelf you’re headed to. Order on-line and the message often reads – “delivery will be delayed”(that happened to us during the heat wave when we tried to order an air-conditioner – “your delivery is scheduled between September 30 – Nov. 26” What??? – Ordered cancelled).
EDMONDS, WA
WISH-TV

Encantos Story Teaching app makes learning FUN!

Kids today face a complex world with unique challenges. That’s why learning the new fundamentals will help prepare kids to adapt, problem solve and connect with people different from themselves in a diverse and changing world. They need skills like creativity and critical thinking, curiosity and compassion, financial literacy and global citizenship.
CELL PHONES
Franklin Favorite

Teach Us to Pray—Part 3

Have you ever thought about where prayer originates? Where do we get prayer from? How do we know what to pray and pray for? Do we know who we are even talking to when we pray?. Might I suggest to us that prayer originates from time spent in the Word of God.
AUBURN, KY
purewow.com

Learning “the Squeeze” Can Teach Your Child to be More Patient, Say Experts

Raise your hand if this scenario sounds familiar. You’ve just picked up your kid from school and are chatting to her teacher about what her plans are for the weekend…except you can’t hear a single thing Mrs. Campbell is saying because your child keeps interrupting you. (“Mom! Mom! I want to gooooooo!”)
KIDS
momblogsociety.com

How Your Kids Can Learn Spanish

I was walking down a slightly busy street one day when I heard two men talking and I really wasn’t paying attention because I wasn’t from that town and I never expected anyone to be talking to me. As I looked up, I saw the two men talking and one of them was looking at me. Needless to say, I started listening to their conversation. The only trouble was, they were speaking Spanish. They might as well have been from another Planet because I couldn’t understand a word they said. Then the one man approached me and started speaking to me, but I didn’t know what he was saying and he couldn’t understand me. How awesome it would have been to be able to speak Spanish. In reality, only speaking one language can stunt your growth. Not physically, but how many opportunities have I missed? Places that I might have gone with confidence but I couldn’t speak the language.
KIDS
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Salt Lake Tribune

Marina Gomberg: What our scars can teach us and others if we let them

I rollerbladed through my friend’s sunroom when I was 9 and got a pretty gnarly cut on the inside of my wrist. Velocity and inertia aren’t standard fourth grade lessons, but I got an early and literally hands-on demonstration. Because of how the urgent care doctor had to sew it...
HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

Lessons the pandemic is teaching us

In the early stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic, I wrote an essay that suggested the new viral strain beginning to wreak havoc around the world might be viewed as a kind of teacher, instead of simply an “evil enemy,” as so many of our nation’s political leaders described it to be.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ClickOnDetroit.com

How to teach children to be resilient

DETROIT – The pandemic has shown us the importance of bouncing back from difficult times -- but that’s not as easy for children and teenagers to do. Luckily, experts say that there are ways to teach children to become more resilient, even from a young age. For Alicia McKay, resiliency...
KIDS
newfolks.com

How to teach empathy to kids

Do you remember the last time you were frustrated and didn’t know how to express yourself? Or the last time you wanted someone to sympathize with your feelings? Imagine how a child must try to deal with those emotions. That’s why it’s important for a child’s transition into adulthood to understand empathy from an early age. It leads to many parents wondering how to teach kids empathy. Rest easy because teaching empathy to kids isn’t as tough as it seems.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy