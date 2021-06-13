Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Girl, 4, dies after being pulled from pool at Akron home

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A 4-year-old girl died after she was pulled from a pool in Akron over the weekend, authorities said.

Akron police said emergency responders were called at about 5:30 p.m.. Saturday to the residence in the city’s Chapel Hill neighborhood and found the girl unconscious and not breathing.

She was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterward, police said.

Investigators said residents of the home were having a family gathering and people had been in and out of the above-ground pool throughout the day. The girl had also been swimming during the day before she was found face-down in the pool that evening, police said.

The girl’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police said an investigation into the death continues.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

484K+
Followers
255K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Miami sergeant fires at suspect in Home Depot parking lot

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities are looking for two suspects after a police sergeant fired shots into a car she said sped toward her in the parking lot of a Miami mall. A Miami-Dade police sergeant was patrolling the Mall of the Americas on Saturday when she received a call that someone was shoplifting at Home Depot. The sergeant approached the unidentified subject, but he ran off into a car that was waiting outside, according to a statement from police.