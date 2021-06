The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting one last time the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 22:00 ET in Game 6 of this Western Semifinal. The Los Angeles Clippers have totally turned the series around and with three consecutive wins after losing the first two games in Utah, have a commanding 3-2 lead in the series. They only need one home victory tonight in order to advance to the conference finals, where the Phoenix Suns await after sweeping the Denver Nuggets.