For this week's Panthers Roundtable our staff picks which Panthers' day three draft pick will have the biggest impact on the organization. Hubbard was one of the best running backs in college football two years ago but unfortunately, an ankle injury slowed him down in 2020. The Panthers desperately needed to add another quality back after Mike Davis departed for division rival Atlanta and I don't think GM Scott Fitterer could have found a better replacement. Hubbard is a tough back to bring down to the ground and can do a lot of the same things Christian McCaffrey can do, just not on his level of course. There's a good chance that the duo of McCaffrey/Hubbard will be one of the best one-two punches in all of football a couple of years down the road.