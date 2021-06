Linebacker Joe Schober is poised to earn his first Pro Bowl designation as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. It will be exciting to see how many games the Jaguars will win in head coach Urban Meyer’s first season as the head coach. It will be equally interesting how their rebuilt roster fares after undergoing a makeover this offseason. The team could still make fortify a few position groups but one they shouldn’t worry about is their linebacker corps, which is led by Myles Jack and Joe Schobert.