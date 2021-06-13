Cancel
Midland County, TX

DPS: Another pedestrian dies after collision in Midland County

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old Midland man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a truck-tractor while walking on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 southwest of Midland. The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Alexander M. Marshall was walking south on FM 1788 in Midland County “on or near” the white stripe on the edge of the main traveled portion of the roadway. It was around 4:03 a.m. when a 2012 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer approached Marshall and then struck him.

www.mrt.com
