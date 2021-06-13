Cancel
Texas State

Border Patrol discovers ‘inhumane’ stash house in Texas with over 100 undocumented immigrants, officials say

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered a stash house where smugglers were holding over 100 undocumented immigrants, officials said Friday. In a joint effort on Thursday, officials with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and Laredo Police Department worked together to shut down the alleged stash house, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.

