In The Heights Falls Short Of Expectations In Its Box Office Debut

In its third week, A Quiet Place Part II fended off the challenge of In the Heights and crossed the $100M mark. Worldwide the film has amassed $185M in total. This one hurts my soul a little bit. Despite the rave reviews, tons of marketing including a run of celebrity endorsements only rivaled by Presidential election campaigns, In the Heights opened with just $11.4M. There will be others who are going to dissect the reasons for this disappointing debut, but I chalk it up to one thing. WB’s decision to open it in theaters and HBO Max hurt it, and they never made the case for it to be seen outside of streaming. It was easy to make that claim with blockbusters Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat, but a street level musical with no A-list stars is a different story. This result isn’t really a shock, though, as frustrating as it is.