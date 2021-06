SuzAnne Paez

Virginia SuzAnne Stroker Paez of Manchester, MO passed on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the age of 74 of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. SuzAnne was born July 22, 1946, in St. Louis, MO. SuzAnne was preceded in death by her husband Mark Paez Sr., her parents Clemmons Riddle Stroker and Grace Irene Johnston Stroker Menos, her stepfather George Menos and sister Linda Katherine Stroker. Survived by her two children Mark (Jennifer) Paez Jr. and Maria (Kevin) Brennan. Sisters Janet (Richard) Finnerty, Beth (Ron) McLean, nephews Chris (Natalie) McLean, Sean (Jackie) McLean, Gonzalo (Ana) Paez, Gabriel (Raymond Guell) Paez, and niece Alexandra Paez (John) Quijano. SuzAnne also leaves behind great and great-great nieces and nephews.