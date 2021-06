Cabrera went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Seattle. Cabrera has hit safely in four straight games and in five of his last six contests. so the veteran has been able to make an impact in the lineup while also recording one homer, five RBI and five runs scored in that six-game span. That said, Cabrera is barely hitting .200 on the season so while the recent signs are encouraging, he's still in the midst of a career-worst year at the plate.