Last week, Firestone Stadium house the OHSAA softball tournament, and this week, baseball moves up Main Street to Canal Park. Jim Pfander is the general manager of the Akron RubberDucks, and he joined the Ray Horner Morning Show to talk about his excitement for the return of the tournament after last year’s pandemic-affected hiatus. Aside from alcohol, which will not be for sale, fans catching the baseball tournament will get the same experience one gets from a RubberDucks game.