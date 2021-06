Paul E “Jim” Walck Jr., 84, of Gettysburg, PA died Friday morning, June 11, 2021 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg, PA. Born June 29, 1936 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Paul E. Walck, Sr., Helen F. (Benchoff) Murdoff and her husband Ralph. He was the husband of June E. (Arnold) Walck, of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 22 years.