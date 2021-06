The biggest feud in golf at the moment is the most talked about feud in sports as the rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has recently reached new heights. A couple weeks ago, a video leaked with Koepka looking especially annoyed and frustrated as DeChambeau loudly walked by in the background with his metal cleats. Koepka paused the interview he was in the middle of and cursed after being visibly distracted. There were also reports on social media saying DeChambeau had hecklers kicked out for calling him “Brooksie” at the Memorial Tournament.