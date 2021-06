"First Mover" covers this historical time of firsts for crypto from El Salvador becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender to TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington selling his apartment as an NFT. Joining the show is Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, who offered to support El Salvador as the population begins to use bitcoin as money. Plus, Blockstream's project with Square to build a solar-powered bitcoin mining facility. Greg King, of Osprey Funds, has his crypto markets analysis.