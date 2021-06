Gaston is famous for complaining that books are unreadable because there are no pictures in them. But there's good news for him: Just in time for the original 1991 Beauty and the Beast film's 30th anniversary celebration, Disney+ has greenlit a limited musical series that'll serve as a prequel to Belle and the Beast's story. This new Beauty and the Beast prequel will star some familiar faces in the cast too. Here's all the news fans will need to know about the project: